Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.03.2023 | 10:58
109 Leser
Enento Group Oyj: Change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 15 MARCH 2023 AT 11.45 A.M. EET

Change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway

Enento Group's change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway in accordance with the respective local legislations. As the result of the negotiations, the total number of reduced employees is 40. Enento supports the personnel by providing financial support, and job and career coaching for re-employment. The new organization will be adopted on 1 April 2023.

On 26 January 2023, Enento announced an efficiency program aiming for efficiencies of at least EUR 8 million in total during 2023-2024. As part of the program, Enento started change negotiations which concerned the personnel in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The aim of the negotiations was to permanently adjust the company's cost structure and number of personnel to meet the demand of the changed market situation. At that time, Enento estimated the need for personnel reductions to be approximately 40 employees.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Jeanette Jäger
CEO
Tel. +46 72 141 00 00

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 447 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
