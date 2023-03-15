Enento Group Oyj: Change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 15 MARCH 2023 AT 11.45 A.M. EET

Change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway

Enento Group's change negotiations have been completed in Finland, Sweden, and Norway in accordance with the respective local legislations. As the result of the negotiations, the total number of reduced employees is 40. Enento supports the personnel by providing financial support, and job and career coaching for re-employment. The new organization will be adopted on 1 April 2023.

On 26 January 2023, Enento announced an efficiency program aiming for efficiencies of at least EUR 8 million in total during 2023-2024. As part of the program, Enento started change negotiations which concerned the personnel in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The aim of the negotiations was to permanently adjust the company's cost structure and number of personnel to meet the demand of the changed market situation. At that time, Enento estimated the need for personnel reductions to be approximately 40 employees.

