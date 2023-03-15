DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.2475

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42332526

CODE: CACX LN

ISIN: FR0007052782

