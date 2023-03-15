FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:
- BERENBERG CUTS ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 12400 (12600) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1780 (2600) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 155 (180) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES SPIRENT TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 250 (300) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS GENUIT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 378 (447) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS IQE PRICE TARGET TO 40 (60) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES STARTS FUTURE PLC WITH 'HOLD' - PRICE TARGET 1300 PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES RELX PRICE TARGET TO 2840 (2810) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES TP ICAP PRICE TARGET TO 235 (210) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN REINITIATES INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL WITH 'NEUTRAL' - PRICE TARGET 1451 PENCE - JPMORGAN REINITIATES PETERSHILL PARTNERS WITH 'OVERWEIGHT' - PRICE TARGET 246 PENCE - RBC CUTS DIRECT LINE PRICE TARGET TO 180 (190) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'
