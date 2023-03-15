Single-Use Bioprocessing Market To Reach USD 80.36 Billion by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total revenue of the single-use bioprocessing market will grow at a rate of 17.10% in the years to come, to touch USD 80.36 billion by 2030, as per the latest industry forecast by P&S Intelligence.





The strongest drivers for the market include the growing government support for biologic drug R&D and the advantages of single-use bioprocessing equipment, such as minimal cross-contamination risk and enhanced user protection.

Media Bag and Container Demand To Grow Fastest

The demand for media bags and containers will grow at the highest rate, of around 18%, in the years to come.

This can be attributed to the increasing use of these bioprocessing products in numerous processes.

For instance, the biomanufacturing and biopharma industry prefers single-use containers for handling critical liquids and producing monoclonal antibodies with the use of bioprocessing technology.

Usage of Products for Filtration To Have Fastest Growth

The filtration category will have the highest CAGR in the industry, of approximately 17.9%.

The main reason for this is that filtration is an indispensable technique in the production of biologic products, such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.

For example, stainless-steel housings requiring the installation of filter elements can be effectively substituted by a use-and-throw capsule filter.

Monoclonal Antibody Production To Generate Fastest-Growing Product Demand

Monoclonal antibody production will grow the fastest in the market, at a rate of around 18.1%, in the years to come. mAbs have a crucial role in the manufacturing of vaccines and treatment of numerous immunological disorders.

One of the most-effective biologics, monoclonal antibodies are used in several applications, including the treatment of numerous cancers, apart from autoimmune conditions.

It has been confirmed that they improve patient survival and health by decreasing adverse drug reactions, while also being safer than chemotherapy drugs.

North America Is Largest User of Single-Use Bioprocessing Products

North America has the largest revenue share in the industry. The dominance of the industry is powered by a surge in the usage of single-use bioprocessing methods for numerous biopharma applications.

Moreover, APAC will grow the fastest in the years to come, attributed to the increasing requirement for bioprocessing equipment, including membrane-based microbial analysis devices and laboratory filtration systems.

Furthermore, the pharma and laboratory equipment industries are growing considerably, which will provide lucrative prospects for the adoption of single-use bioprocessing products in Asia-Pacific.

Surge in Product Demand since COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic drove the demand for single-use bioprocessing equipment as biopharmaceutical companies upped their efforts to develop effective vaccines. Thus, single-use bioprocessing became the key enabler of R&D as well as the commercial production of viral vector, DNA, and mRNA vaccines.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Product

Bioreactors

Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices

Depth Filters

Disposable Filter Cartridges

Media Bags and Containers

Inline Dilution Systems

Transfer Assemblies

Sampling Systems

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Workflow

Upstream Bioprocessing

Fermentation

Downstream Bioprocessing

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Method

Filtration

Storage

Cell Culture

Mixing

Purification

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research

Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers

