Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

15 March 2023

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Full Year Results

Picton will announce full year results for the 12-month period to 31 March 2023 on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

A webinar for analysts will be held at 08.30 UK time on the day. To participate, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:

James Verstringhe

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £775 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 December 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk