Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 11:48
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

PR Newswire

London, March 15

15 March 2023

Picton Property Income Limited
("Picton")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Full Year Results

Picton will announce full year results for the 12-month period to 31 March 2023 on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

A webinar for analysts will be held at 08.30 UK time on the day. To participate, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:

James Verstringhe
Tavistock
Tel: 020 7920 3150
james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

ENDS

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £775 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 December 2022).
Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.