Novotech Publishes Multi-specific Monoclonal Antibodies Global Clinical Trial Landscape Report

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO has published a new report on the current status of clinical trials for multi-specific monoclonal antibodies (Mabs) globally including an analysis of growth hubs across Asia Pacific, Europe, and US.



The new report Multi-Specific Monoclonal Antibodies - Global Clinical Trial Landscape can be downloaded here.

The report found that between 2018 and 2022 there have been over 1,000 global trials related to multi-specific Mabs, with the Asia Pacific involved in about 40% of the trials, the US about 30%, and Europe about 22%.

Asia Pacific has been the fastest-growing region in multi-specific Mabs trials with a 5Y CAGR of over 37% which is nearly twice and three times the growth rates of the US and Europe respectively.

The majority of multi-specific Mabs drugs (85%-90%) in clinical trials being conducted in these three major regions are targetting oncology indications. Most are early phase trials (phase I) and mid-phase trials (phase II), while over 15 of them are in Phase III.

In addition, Asia Pacific showed the highest share of oncology trials at 90%, and the percentage share of oncology for the US and Europe were 84% and 82% respectively.

The report also looked at reasons why Asia Pacific has become a hub for Mabs including patient recruitment benefits.

According to the report, in the 5Y period from 2018 to 2022 patient access has meant Asia Pacific had a 30% shorter median trial duration than the US and over 40% shorter median trial duration than Europe. Likewise, Asia pacific recruited 38% faster than the US and nearly three times faster than Europe.

In Asia-Pacific, China plays a leading role in the multi-specific antibody trials sector.

The report noted that an increasing number of biopharma companies are acquiring access to proprietary platforms to gain a foothold in the Chinese Mabs market. In addition, the government's ongoing initiatives to encourage the development of novel treatments by implementing new laws and reforming current regulations make entry into the Chinese immunotherapy industry attractive.

Novotech has decades of biotech drug development experience, established site and investigator relationships, access to vast patient populations, and a project management approach focused on problem-solving, ownership, and flexibility.

Consistent investment in advanced training and technology combines to deliver an exceptional full-service biotech CRO solution.

Novotech has recently been recognised with significant CRO awards including the Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO of the Year by Frost & Sullivan, benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs, a finalist in the prestigious Scrip awards, and has just been awarded the Gene & Cell Therapy Excellence Award.

In Asia Pacific Novotech has more than 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements with major medical research institutions that deliver exclusive benefits for sponsors.

Novotech, which has global CRO and regulatory consulting operations, announced at JPMorgan this year that it had acquired EastHORN, a European CRO with clinical, medical, and regulatory expertise in multiple strategically important locations across the continent.

The acquisition is part of Novotech's global expansion program. EastHORN was established in 2004 and has over 250 employees.

The acquisition of EastHORN, means biotech clients can access Novotech's unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across Europe and the US, with a specialist focus on Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

