Huangshan Tourism recently made a stunning display at ITB Berlin 2023, which was held on March 7-9 in Germany. Hailed as one of the world's largest travel trade shows, this event brought together more than 5,500 exhibitors from over 160 countries and regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005503/en/

Huangshan Tourism Receives Global Attention at ITB Berlin 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

Huangshan Tourism presented a beautifully designed booth featuring scenic photos of Mount Huangshan, brochures, and touring routes, which was visited by numerous visitors, businessmen, and media representatives from around the world.

"Mount Huangshan's beautiful scenery is fascinating," said Cornelia Bruchner, Chief Editor of Germany's Stegmedia. "I'm looking forward to visiting it in person and introducing more Germans to its beautiful scenery."

Julian Elliot, a French landscape photographer, praised the magnificent Mount Huangshan landscape photos displayed at the booth, expressing his eagerness to visit the city, capture its beauty and share it with more people.

Mount Huangshan also attracted the interest of Peter Warren, Head of the promotion department of World Heritage, a magazine dedicated to introducing World Heritage sites inscribed by UNESCO. He expects the magazine to make Mount Huangshan known to a larger audience.

Libena Jarolimkova, from the Tourism Department of the Prague University of Economics and Business, said, "Mount Huangshan is more than a tourist destination. It has grown into a tourism complex that almost covers all sectors of the tourism industry, making it a good case study."

As a scenic area, Huangshan Mountain is famous for its "Five Wonders" of pine trees, rocks, clouds, hot springs and boasts three world-renowned titles: World Cultural and Natural Heritage, UNESCO Global Geopark, and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Beneath the Huangshan Mountains lies the ancient city of Huangshan, formerly known as Huizhou, with its ancient villages such as Xidi and Hongcun, as well as its stunning landscapes such as Taiping Lake and Huashan World.

Huangshan Tourism has long been dedicated to cooperation and branding on the global stage. In recent years, Huangshan Tourism has participated in a series of activities such as New Year's countdown at New York Times Square, and London's Trafalgar New Year Celebration. This year witnessed the fourth participation of Huangshan Tourism in ITB Berlin as an effort to further promote the global image of Huangshan City while it is geared towards an ecological, international, and world-class leisure destination.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005503/en/

Contacts:

info@xinhuaneteurope.com