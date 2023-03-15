Next is recognized for its innovative cloud DLP platform that combines insider risk and data protection.

Next DLP ("Next"), a leader in data protection, announced today The Radicati Group, a market research firm focused on the computer and telecommunications industry, has named the company a Trail Blazer in its 2023 Data Loss Prevention Market Quadrant. The report, intended for investors, organizations, service providers, and vendors who need to make informed decisions about DLP solutions, provides a comparative view of key players in the DLP category.

Radicati Market Quadrants are designed to illustrate how individual vendors fit within specific technology markets at a given point in time. All Radicati Market Quadrants are composed of four sections that include "Top Players", "Trail Blazers", "Specialists", and "Mature Players". Trail Blazers offer advanced, best-of-breed technology in some areas of their solution. According to the report, companies recognized as Trail Blazers have the potential for disrupting the market with new technology or new delivery models, and many will grow into Top Players.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Trail Blazer by The Radicati Group. Our Reveal cloud platform enables organizations to protect their data from insider risk and outside attacks without impeding their business," said Connie Stack, CEO of Next. "Our mission is to reinvent data protection and this recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation. We are proud to play a leading role in disrupting legacy DLP; we are blazing new trails and we look forward to becoming a Top Player in the next edition of the market quadrant report."

Next works with organizations of all sizes to uncover risks, educate employees and fulfill security, compliance, and regulatory needs. Our Reveal cloud platform helps security teams understand human behavioral patterns, strengthen defenses against insider risks, close compliance gaps, and prevent data loss. Unlike legacy DLP, Reveal is a flexible, cloud-native, machine-learning-powered solution built for today's threat landscape.

"Cyberattacks remain a threat for organizations of all sizes around the world, as attack methods become increasingly sophisticated," said Sara Radicati Ph.D., President and CEO of The Radicati Group. "Next DLP offers an innovative solution that delivers protection via personalized user behavior analytics and machine learning on the endpoint, which places them as one of this year's Trail Blazers in the DLP market."

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading provider of data protection solutions for organizations with valuable data that must uncover risk, educate employees and fulfill security, compliance, and regulatory needs. Next's mission is to reinvent data protection for today's distributed organization. It is disrupting the legacy data loss prevention market with a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML-powered solution built for today's threat landscape. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), DigitalGuardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. To download the full Radicati Data Loss Prevention Market Quadrant, visit https://www.nextdlp.com/radicati-dlp-market-quadrant-2023.

