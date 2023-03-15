Life sciences tools veteran brings decades of experience leading successful teams, commercializing industry-defining technology platforms, and scaling global organizations

Resolve Biosciences, a company pioneering Molecular Cartography technology, announced today that it has appointed John Stark as Chief Executive Officer. As part of this transition, Resolve Biosciences' previous CEO, Jason Gammack, will be leaving the company.

Mr. Stark brings more than 20 years of experience commercializing early-stage technologies, scaling organizations, and navigating capital markets for some of the most innovative life sciences companies. Most recently, Mr. Stark was Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI), a next-generation, single-molecule protein sequencing platform company. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Celsee, a novel single-cell genomics platform company that was acquired by Bio-Rad (NYSE: BIO) in 2020. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stark held senior leadership positions at Life Technologies (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific, NYSE:TMO), Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB), and Affymetrix (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific).

"The Board is excited to welcome John to Resolve Biosciences to lead our next chapter of growth and success," said Peer M. Schatz, co-founder and Chairman of the Board. "John brings an impressive track record of execution, operational excellence, and successful team building to drive innovation. Throughout his career, John has consistently delivered high-growth results for numerous industry-defining platforms. We look forward to working with him on our quest to shape the future of spatial biology and realize the massive opportunities and vast applications in science and medicine."

Mr. Schatz added, "We deeply appreciate Jason Gammack for his contributions and leadership of the company as former CEO, including shepherding the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and initial launch of our commercial platform and service offering."

"I am honored to join Resolve Biosciences as its next Chief Executive Officer," said Mr. Stark. "It is rare to find an opportunity like this to lead a growing company with a transformative technology and a brilliant and passionate team. I'm looking forward to empowering our global partners and customers with the ability to realize the full potential of our Molecular Cartography technology. We are dedicated to delivering best-in-class products that will enable the understanding of the molecular causes of disease and associated immune response."

About Resolve Biosciences

Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography technology to enable scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of spatial biology. The complete system features the company's proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology, which offers full spatial context at subcellular resolution, all in a fully automated workflow that preserves the sample tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity to help scientists detect individual transcripts and rare signals to interpret fundamental biology and to rapidly advance the understanding of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease, and agriculture. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, with a North American facility and laboratory in San Jose, Calif. For additional information, visit www.resolvebiosciences.com.

