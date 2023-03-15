Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: A2P5PN ISIN: US0547481087 
Tradegate
14.03.23
11:42 Uhr
0,440 Euro
-0,039
-8,12 %
15.03.2023
AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Report Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro-mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report year-end 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 23, 2023 before the market open.

AYRO management will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-833-953-2436 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5765 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0oDCNaAf

or via the Company's website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The webcast replay will be available until June 23, 2023 and can be accessed through the above links. A telephonic replay will be available until April 6, 2023 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 7710756.

About AYRO
AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit www.ayro.com.

For investor inquiries:
CORE IR
investors@ayro.com
516-222-2560

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743602/AYRO-to-Report-Year-End-2022-Financial-Results-and-Provide-Corporate-Update

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
