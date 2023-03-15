COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW 3.125% € 5bn due 2030
London, March 15
15 March 2023
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
EUR 5 billion due 2030
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|KfW
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A30V9J0
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 5,000,000,000
|Description:
|3.125 % due 7 June 2030
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
Goldman Sachs Bank
HSBC
Nomura
