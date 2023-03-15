Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
15.03.23
14:50 Uhr
9,518 Euro
-0,877
-8,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5409,54815:07
9,5149,52014:51
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 14:00
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW 3.125% € 5bn due 2030

PR Newswire

London, March 15

Post-stabilisation notice

15 March 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

EUR 5 billion due 2030

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:KfW
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:DE000A30V9J0
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 5,000,000,000
Description:3.125 % due 7 June 2030
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank
Goldman Sachs Bank
HSBC
Nomura

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2023 PR Newswire
