Engage People Reports Growth in Loyalty Solutions, New Partnerships in 2022

The company saw more than 22 billion points redeemed across its loyalty network;

New partners included Bilt Rewards and FreedomPay

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points (PwP) directly at checkout, reported 22 billion points redeemed and a total of 1.8 million in transactions across its loyalty network in 2022. As the demand for PwP capabilities continues to increase among consumers, retailers and financial institutions, Engage People continued to secure new clients and partnerships last year, bringing its network to more than 51 million members.

Engage People's Podium Loyalty platform , which enables retailers and financial institutions to segment their program members in personalized and targeted ways, experienced a year-over-year growth of 25.2% in 2022. Access Plus , which allows loyalty program members the ability to pay with their points at any participating e-commerce website around the world - saw revenue increase by more than 6.8% last year. This growth is attributed to the expansion of Engage's loyalty network to include retail and financial institution partners.

"2022 was a pivotal year for our business as we grew our list of loyalty network partners, continued to deliver pay-with-points capabilities to customers, and received recognition for the great work we're doing," said Jonathan Silver , CEO of Engage People. "As the demand for alternative payment options grows, we will continue to look to partner with retailers, payment providers and financial institutions who want to generate greater brand affinity with customers through the flexibility and convenience of PwP whether online or at POS."

Other key highlights over the past year, which continue to signify the company's growth, include:

Engage People expanded its list of partners to include FreedomPay , the data-driven commerce platform and Bilt Rewards , the leading loyalty program for renters.

, the data-driven commerce platform and , the leading loyalty program for renters. The company was one of 38 vendors included in Forrester's"The Loyalty Technology Solutions Landscape, Q4 2022" report. The report offers insight into the diverse vendors in the loyalty and rewards space, and the value marketers can expect from a loyalty technology solutions vendor.

report. The report offers insight into the diverse vendors in the loyalty and rewards space, and the value marketers can expect from a loyalty technology solutions vendor. Engage People was recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of the top growing companies in Canada. The Top Growing Companies program ranks Canadian companies based on three-year revenue growth.

as one of the top growing companies in Canada. The Top Growing Companies program ranks Canadian companies based on three-year revenue growth. The company's Chief Technology Officer Len Covello was recognized as one of WeaveSphere's "Tech Titans: Top 20 of 2022 ."

Additionally, Engage People commissioned a survey from The Wise Marketer titled "2022 Rewards Redemption Survey: US Consumer Attitudes and Preferences ." The report explored consumers' attitudes toward traditional and emerging redemption options, including the ability to pay with points (PwP). It found significant support, with 83% of respondents reporting they would use loyalty current in any amount as payment if given the opportunity. In addition, 80% said they would "top up" and use PwP with cash to complete a transaction

The company recently announced a partnership with Velocity Logic and bp , which allows bp retail consumers to use their credit card rewards balance to receive rewards on gas at approximately 6,600 bp gas stations across North America.

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities, which has enabled the redemption of more than 49 billion points and growing. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com .

