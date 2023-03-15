MDaudit President and CEO Peter Butler to Retire

COO Ritesh Ramesh will take over the CEO role and advance MDaudit's next phase of growth and innovation.

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / MDaudit, an award-winning provider of technologies and analytics tools that enable premier healthcare organizations to retain revenue and reduce risk, announced today the retirement of its long-time president and CEO, Peter J. Butler, effective March 31, 2023. Stepping into the CEO role will be the company's current COO, Ritesh Ramesh.

Butler will continue serving on MDaudit's Board of Directors and as an investor, advising on future investments and growth opportunities for the company. He has been with MDaudit for 30 years, including the past 16 as president and CEO.

"My tenure with MDaudit has been truly rewarding, but it is time for me to pursue my personal goals," said Butler, who was the visionary behind the company's successful transition from consulting to technology. "By remaining on the board, I get the best of both worlds; the opportunity to start the next chapter of my life while supporting Ritesh as he guides MDaudit's continued innovation and strengthens its position at the leading edge of the revenue integrity marketplace."

Ramesh joined MDaudit in 2019 as CTO and played an integral role in the company's conversion to a technology organization focused on supporting the healthcare industry's evolution toward revenue integrity. In 2021, he was recognized by the Globee® Awards as Chief Technology Officer of the Year in the 16th Annual IT World Awards® and in 2020 won Silver in the 8th Annual CEO World Awards®, Executive Achievement of the Year for Information Technology Services category. Ramesh was promoted to COO in 2021 and has been leading MDaudit's customer and technology teams to fuel the company's growth and ongoing innovation in the revenue integrity marketplace.

"It is an honor to take the helm of MDaudit and build upon our mission of delivering innovation through technology-enabled healthcare revenue integrity," said Ramesh. "We have a great culture, growing customer base, and a market leading platform. We will continue to focus on delivering the next-generation tools and innovative partnerships that transform revenue cycle management and compliance strategies and empower our customers to strengthen revenues and stay ahead of regulatory risks."

Central to the company's strategy is the ongoing advancement of the augmented intelligence (AI) and data-driven capabilities of its MDaudit Enterprise Platform, including its Revenue Integrity Suite, to further enhance the productivity benefits and overall value it delivers to customers. The innovative platform brings fully integrated risk capabilities and supporting workflows together on a single platform, reimagining an integrated continuum of risk and revenue capabilities in the healthcare organization value chain.

In terms of new product innovation, the company will maintain its focus on developing next-generation technology with features and capabilities that include AI-driven analytics and insights, machine learning, and other key functionality to support compliance and revenue integrity.

"I take great pride in the many groundbreaking solutions the MDaudit team has created over the years and retire knowing that MDaudit's future as a leading innovator in the revenue integrity space is secure under Ritesh's guidance," said Butler. "I move on to my next chapter confident that the company's focus will remain on our people, customers, operations optimization, and growth as we continue developing the transformational technologies to support healthcare organizations in their quest for financial excellence."

