New feature helps businesses diagnose and resolve customer issues quickly by enabling video calls through a simple URL

Call Link means organizations can solve customer queries within the first step, reducing customer wait times

Global cloud communications platform Infobip has launched live video support to help businesses resolve customer queries more quickly and shorten customer wait times. Designed for businesses with high customer contact, Call Link is the simplest way for agents to escalate customer queries to live one-to-one video and audio calls.

When customer experience is essential to success, businesses must resolve customer queries quickly and effectively. Sometimes type-based chat support is not enough to solve technical queries, enable customers to properly explain a problem they are experiencing or understand how to resolve their issue. By providing live one-to-one video and audio calls, Call Link now removes these issues.

With a simple web link, customer service agents or technical support engineers can instantly escalate advanced customer queries from type-based chat to a live video or audio call. By generating a unique URL, Call Link removes the need for businesses to build their own video experience, which can be a lengthy and expensive process.

Available now, Call Link eliminates time-consuming back-and-forth between the agent and customer while enabling businesses to connect with their customers anywhere, anytime. Agents can share a link over any channel, including WhatsApp, SMS or email, across desktop or mobile. With customers increasingly wanting to use chat apps such as WhatsApp, this new feature reflects Infobip's broader strategy to help businesses to connect with their customers on their preferred channel at their preferred time.

Call Link has several applications for businesses looking to enhance the customer experience, boost retention and reduce costs. It enables real-time diagnosis where customers can show and explain a complaint or query over a video call, so the customer services agent can troubleshoot and resolve issues immediately. It also allows remote field inspections and readings. For instance, if a customer struggles to submit a meter reading, the agent can escalate the query to video and remotely guide the customer through the process. Such remote support reduces the costs and environmental impact of in-person visits.

Adrian Benic, Chief Product Officer at Infobip, said: "For businesses looking to improve the customer experience, Call Link enables agents to troubleshoot and resolve queries quickly and efficiently, reducing wait times and costs while boosting satisfaction. From our customers already using the feature, we know that such communication helps them address more queries in a shorter time, enhancing productivity and providing a more convenient experience for end users."

"Call Link enables businesses to offer live one-to-one video and audio support without having to spend time or expense on developing their own solution in their tech stack. For businesses and brands with high customer contact, it helps accelerate their ability to escalate queries to video and solve customer issues more quickly. Call Link demonstrates how Infobip is committed to being the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform."

Call Link is a feature available to customer-centric organizations. It works across any device including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones and is compatible with main browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. End-users' calls can be configured to reach any customer application that has implemented Infobip's Web Real-Time Communication Software Development Kit, to Infobip Conversations, or any phone number.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (February 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Aug 2022)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader in CPaaS Universe Report (May 2022)

Ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors (October 2021)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US46746221, May 2021)

Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO's annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report

Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards

