PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 14:06
77 Leser
Reincubate extends Camo's video-enhancing magic to webcams, built-in cameras, and connected mirrorless, DSLR or action cameras

Reincubate adds more picture-perfecting tools to Camo Studio's robust feature set, including best-in-class background effects, powerful lighting correction, creative filters and new next-gen capabilities like Spotlight and Auto framing.

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reincubate, makers of Camo, today announced the release of Camo 2. For the first time, Camo supports webcams, built-in cameras, Continuity Camera, mirrorless cameras, DSLRs and action cams, enabling users everywhere to improve and customise their video. Users have access to a sweeping array of Camo Studio's new and existing features, along with full 4K support for webcams and dedicated cameras, with hardware acceleration for AMD, Apple Silicon, Intel, and NVIDIA. The new capabilities packed into Camo 2 include enhanced background effects like Portrait mode's best-in-class bokeh, Replace's virtual green screen, Spotlight's lighting correction, and Privacy's diffuse blur, as well as cinematic filters (LUTs) and Auto framing's smooth face tracking.