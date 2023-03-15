Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Bonzun AB (publ) TO2 (152/23)

At the request of Bonzun AB (publ), Bonzun AB (publ) equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 16, 2023. Security name: BONZUN TO2 231130 --------------------------------- Short name: BONZUN TO2 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019385501 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 287665 --------------------------------- Terms: Three (3) equity rights gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Bonzun AB (publ) during three separate exercise periods, the first period running between May 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023 with an exercise price of SEK 0.275 per share, the second period running between August 1, 2023 - August 31, 2023 with an exercise price of SEK 0.30 per share, and the third period running between November 1, 2023 - November 30, 2023 with an exercise price of SEK 0.325 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023 iption August 1, 2023 - August 31, 2023 perio November 1, 2023 - November 30, 2023 d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 28, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.