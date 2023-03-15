Anzeige
15.03.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Bonzun AB (publ) TO2 (152/23)

At the request of Bonzun AB (publ), Bonzun AB (publ) equity rights will be
traded on First North as from March 16, 2023. 

Security name: BONZUN TO2 231130
---------------------------------
Short name:   BONZUN TO2    
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019385501   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  287665      
---------------------------------

Terms: Three (3) equity rights gives the holder the right to subscribe for one 
     (1) new share in Bonzun AB (publ) during three separate exercise    
     periods, the first period running between May 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023  
     with an exercise price of SEK 0.275 per share, the second period    
     running between August 1, 2023 - August 31, 2023 with an exercise price
     of SEK 0.30 per share, and the third period running between November 1,
     2023 - November 30, 2023 with an exercise price of SEK 0.325 per share.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023                       
iption August 1, 2023 - August 31, 2023                    
 perio November 1, 2023 - November 30, 2023                  
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 28, 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46 8 503 000 50.
