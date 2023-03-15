Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023 | 14:26
145 Leser
Whole Foods Market Foundations: So Delicious Renews $25,000 Commitment to Whole Planet Foundation's Poverty Is Unnecessary Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Suppliers of Whole Foods Market are empowering microentrepreneurs, primarily women, with economic opportunity. These generous brands fund microloans for entrepreneurs living in poverty so they can start or expand a small business, often home-based. With a small loan of around $200, an entrepreneur can purchase essential needs for their small enterprises, such as products for a food stand, equipment for a sewing business, or tools for a small-scale farm. ?Profits from their microbusinesses provide these entrepreneurs the opportunity to lift themselves and their families out of poverty, one loan at a time.

Celebrating the economic achievements of women in March

Every year, we celebrate the economic achievements of women microcredit clients in March during Women's History Month. Supporting brands are invited to help further our mission by funding additional microloans. Brands that donate $25,000 in March to fund microcredit are recognized as members of Whole Planet Foundation's Poverty Is Unnecessary Fund. This month's generous donors include So Delicious, Lundberg Family Farms, MaryRuth's, Schmidt's and SheaMoisture.

So Delicious

Since 2015, So Delicious has been committed to funding opportunity through Whole Planet Foundation. As a repeat donor, their $50,000 commitment this year will help fund an additional 270 microloans for entrepreneurs living in poverty. With a small microloan, low-income entrepreneurs can start or develop a business, often home-based, to support themselves and their families. "So Delicious Dairy Free is on a mission to show what's possible when everyone has an equal seat at the table. This means advocating for a more inclusive economy and creating economic opportunities for marginalized communities. We are proud to support Whole Planet Foundation and their mission to alleviate global poverty through microfinance", says Virginia Kelly, VP of Marketing for So Delicious Dairy Free.

Learn how you can help support our mission at wholeplanetfoundation.org.

Whole Foods Market Foundations, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743855/So-Delicious-Renews-25000-Commitment-to-Whole-Planet-Foundations-Poverty-Is-Unnecessary-Fund

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
