Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 Ticker-Symbol: ESWB 
Tradegate
15.03.23
11:26 Uhr
25,220 Euro
+0,360
+1,45 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,11025,19016:23
25,12025,20016:23
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 14:48
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity awarded Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hygiene and health company Essity has - for the fourth consecutive year - been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. The company has been awarded a place on CDP's 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for successfully working with its suppliers on climate change.

Supplier Engagement Leaders are companies at the forefront of efforts to reduce emissions of what is referred to as Scope 3 (which includes purchased goods and services, purchased transportation and waste from operations) in the Science Based Targets initiative.

"Our daily work with clear governance, targets and reporting related to our Scope 3 emissions has delivered results, where the collaboration with our suppliers is key in our continued efforts to reduce climate impact. CDP's recognition as Supplier Engagement Leader demonstrates that we are making important progress and thereby securing improvements for our customers, consumers, and our planet," says Jessica Nordlinder, Vice President Global Procurement at Essity.

Essity is aiming to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 18% by 2030. The company has been recognized by CDP on a number of previous occasions for its work against deforestation and has been referred to as a leader in combating climate change.

CDP's annual environment data collection is recognized as the leading benchmark of companies' environmental activities. The full ranking of CDP's 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard can be viewed here.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Hansen, Media Relations Manager, +46 70 616 96 69 helena.j.hansen@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3734661/1917826.pdf

Essity awarded Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/cdp-ser-2022-stamp,c3156298

CDP SER 2022 Stamp

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-awarded-supplier-engagement-leader-by-cdp-301773003.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.