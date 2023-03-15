Essity awarded Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hygiene and health company Essity has - for the fourth consecutive year - been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. The company has been awarded a place on CDP's 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for successfully working with its suppliers on climate change.

Supplier Engagement Leaders are companies at the forefront of efforts to reduce emissions of what is referred to as Scope 3 (which includes purchased goods and services, purchased transportation and waste from operations) in the Science Based Targets initiative.

"Our daily work with clear governance, targets and reporting related to our Scope 3 emissions has delivered results, where the collaboration with our suppliers is key in our continued efforts to reduce climate impact. CDP's recognition as Supplier Engagement Leader demonstrates that we are making important progress and thereby securing improvements for our customers, consumers, and our planet," says Jessica Nordlinder, Vice President Global Procurement at Essity.

Essity is aiming to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 18% by 2030. The company has been recognized by CDP on a number of previous occasions for its work against deforestation and has been referred to as a leader in combating climate change.

CDP's annual environment data collection is recognized as the leading benchmark of companies' environmental activities. The full ranking of CDP's 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard can be viewed here.

