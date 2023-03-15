Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023 | 15:02
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific: International Women's Day Celebrated in Georgia

By Paola Suro (WXIA)

Originally published by 11Alive on 11alive.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / The International Women's Forum of Georgia hosted its fourth annual International Women's Day celebration, called "Women Leading Change," at the Georgia-Pacific Center Auditorium in Downtown Atlanta.

More than 200 women attended both in-person and virtually.

As Program Chair Amy Glennon explained, the event celebrated accomplishments made by women, and recognized the strides that still need to be made.

Watch the video here

Continue reading here

Georgia-Pacific, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of 11Alive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743867/International-Womens-Day-Celebrated-in-Georgia

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
