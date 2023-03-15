Georgia-Pacific: International Women's Day Celebrated in Georgia

By Paola Suro (WXIA)

Originally published by 11Alive on 11alive.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / The International Women's Forum of Georgia hosted its fourth annual International Women's Day celebration, called "Women Leading Change," at the Georgia-Pacific Center Auditorium in Downtown Atlanta.

More than 200 women attended both in-person and virtually.

As Program Chair Amy Glennon explained, the event celebrated accomplishments made by women, and recognized the strides that still need to be made.

Image courtesy of 11Alive

