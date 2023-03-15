Growing frequency and severity of weather-related events such as drought, storms and wildfires are prompting French insurers and reinsurers to rethink their appetite and pricing for natural catastrophe risks, according to a new report from AM Best

The Best's Market Segment Report, "French Insurers Reconsider Natural Catastrophe Assumptions Following Another Very Expensive Year," notes that record-breaking temperatures and severe droughts led to significant property damage losses in 2022. The latest estimate from France Assureurs puts insurers' weather-related natural catastrophe losses for 2022 at around EUR 10 billion, prompting reinsurers to push up prices and tighten conditions in the January 1 renewals.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=329668.

