SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 1p a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of partnership shares and award of matching shares under the SThree plc Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.595 33 Partnership Shares Nil 11 Matching Shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 44 - Price GBP151.635 e) Date of the transaction 12/03/2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

