PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 16:12
Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division: Midea Introduces the Latest Multi-Split Systems

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ever-mounting climate and energy crisis presents new challenges for companies to think beyond conventional design concepts and create innovative products that will pave the way for a sustainable future. One company committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable technology is Midea, an innovator and pioneer of smart home solutions. Paolo Lorini, Head of Midea RAC Design Milan (MRDM) has teamed up with Matteo Nunziati, a top Italian interior designer, to introduce Midea's new multi-split system with a focus on innovating heat recovery technology, an all year round one-stop heat pump solution.