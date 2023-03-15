Megafans Releases New NFT Collection for Esports Gamers and Collectors

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / MegaFans, the world's first esports gaming platform, bridging Web2 and Web3, announces the release and launch of their first, initial non-fungible token offering (INO) with pre-mint orders opening on March 15, which will feature a new art collection themed after the esports characters called Gamer Girlz, that will earn in-game currency through a smart contract, from esports tournament player entries. The company also released a new website and revamped social media channels on Twitter and Discord to announce the INO and pre-mint orders.

The new and improved website, Megafans.io, will feature information regarding the company's upcoming initial non-fungible token (NFT) offering, scheduled to open for pre-minting on March 15, this year. People will be able to see sample previews of the artwork, navigate MegaFans social media channels, learn about the unique utility and functions offered by the NFT collection, and eventually be able to stake and trade the NFTs for rewards on the website, including cryptocurrencies, merchandise, events and tournament entries and more.

The NFT collection features 5,000 manga-style art pieces, representing Gamer Girlz characters as profile pictures (AKA picture for proof or PFPs) from their multi-platform esports space called the MegaFans MegaVerse. The NFTs have a unique, smart contract utility that automatically earns the owners in-game currency called MFANS, based on a percentage of the rake from entries into their play-to-win esports tournaments. More information can be found at the MegaFans website (https://megafans.io).

MegaFans has been building and publishing esports-based casual games since 2019. They successfully integrated their esports tournament system into five game titles and published them on the largest app stores in the world - Apple, Google, Huawei and Samsung.

Megafans is an infrastructure platform for game and metaverse developers, offering customized software as a service (SaaS) with their esports software development kit that spawns live tournaments inside games and generates revenue, increases retention and player lifetime value (LTV), the ultimate key performance indicator of gaming.

MegaFans (Massive Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first esports community using blockchain products, cryptocurrency and NFTs in a play-to-win environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 3.2 billion daily active users can play, compete, win rewards and share their interests. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!", which focuses on underserved and emerging markets and people around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans_esports.

