Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc (LEMA LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.70886

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10300318

CODE: LEMA LN

ISIN: LU2200146228

