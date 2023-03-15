Regulatory News:

For the second consecutive year, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has been recognized as a Regional1 and Industry2 Top Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performer by the sustainability rating agency Sustainalytics, ranked 107th out of 15,359 companies assessed across all business sectors and 15th out of 459 companies analyzed in the listed real estate sector.

In 2022, the Company achieved a rating of 8.5/100 in the ESG risk assessment by Sustainalytics, which represents an improvement of 7% compared with 2021. With Sustainalytics' approach to assess a company's ESG risks, the lower the rating, the better its performance.

The agency therefore rated Mercialys' ESG risks as particularly negligible. This result primarily reflects the Company's efficient management, integrated into its overall risk management approach. Mercialys stands out in particular in terms of business ethics and building safety.

This score confirms Mercialys' robust strategy, practices and policies relating to ESG, as also illustrated by its continued inclusion in the CDP A List3 and its GRESB rating of 91/1004

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics is a leading ESG research, ratings and analytics firm that supports investors and businesses around the world. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. To learn more about Sustainalytics' ESG ratings, visit www.sustainalytics.com/esg-ratings.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,087 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.1 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2021 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

1 Europe region

2 Real estate industry

3 CDP: Carbon Disclosure Project

4 GRESB: Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005698/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and investor contact

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 (0)1 82 82 75 63

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com

CSR contact

Audrey Servadio

Tel: +33 (0)1 82 82 76 07

Email: rse@mercialys.com