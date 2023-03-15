Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces the forthcoming departure of Fabienne Lecorvaisier, Executive Vice President. This announcement reflects her personal decision to focus on non-executive roles in the future, and will take effect from May 4, 2023, the day after the Group's General Meeting.

Fabienne Lecorvaisier joined the Air Liquide Group in 2008, where she has held various roles on the Executive Committee, first as CFO and later as Executive Vice President and General Secretary from 2017. Since 2021, she has also been in charge of supervising International and Public Affairs, and Sustainable Development, as well as the Group's Societal Programs, including the Air Liquide Foundation.

Air Liquide takes this opportunity to announce that Diana Schillag, Executive Committee member in charge of Healthcare activities, Group Procurement and Efficiency Programs, will take additional responsibility for supervising Sustainable Development and the Group's Societal Programs, including the Air Liquide Foundation.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005703/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com