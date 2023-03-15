Volume commitment of 14,000 tons

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the signature of a contract for the supply of its decarbonated cements, including a volume commitment of 14,000 tons until the end of 2027, with the Alkern Group, the French leader in the prefabrication of concrete elements for low carbon construction methods.

With more than 250 million in sales by 2022 and over 1,000 employees, the Alkern Group offers a wide range of products for the construction, landscaping and public works markets in France and Belgium. Innovation, responsibility and proximity shape the Group's purpose. In order to go even further in its eco-responsible approach, the Group has chosen Hoffmann Green Cement to supply it with 0% clinker cement to replace its traditional cement supply for a part of its products marketed in France. Hoffmann's cement will help meet Alkern's goal of reducing carbon emissions from its product offering and developing very low carbon product ranges in the market, which are essential to achieving our collective goals of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

In particular, the Alkern Group will produce pavers, curbs and street furniture with Hoffmann cements.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said,"This contract with a significant volume commitment allows us to strengthen our strong order book and take advantage of the Alkern Group's powerful network of construction customers. We look forward to partnering with this Group with whom we share a commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of the construction sector."

Xavier Janin, President of the Alkern Group,specifies:"As a market leader, Alkern is committed to continuous innovation and progress. We are fully aware of the urgent need to bring to market products that help fight or adapt to climate change in order to achieve the objectives of reducing global warming. Through this partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement and the use of its clinker-free cement, we will be able to offer the best in low-carbon solutions to our customers. This partnership is totally in line with our purpose: to offer sustainable solutions to the development of territories, to the needs of a healthy, comfortable, aesthetic, environmentally friendly and patrimonial habitat."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT THE ALKERN GROUP

The Alkern Group is one of the French leaders in the prefabrication of concrete elements for low-carbon construction methods for buildings, offering solutions for sustainable urban development, with the ability to infiltrate surface water and offering products for the embellishment of outdoor spaces (gardens, pools, roads).

By providing concrete answers to the major challenges of global warming and its effects, the Alkern Group offers sustainable solutions to the development of territories, to the needs of a healthy, comfortable and aesthetic habitat, respectful of the environment and heritage.

With more than 250 million in sales by 2022 and more than 1,000 employees, the Group is resolutely committed to a pragmatic CSR approach and is developing with committed and responsible teams, mobilized on societal issues, on safety in the workplace and on controlling the environmental impact of its activity and its products. Obtaining the Ecovadis gold medal in 2021, renewed in 2022, is a perfect illustration of this!

For more information, please visit: www.alkern.fr/

