Blackground Records 2.0 Hip Hop Artist Yung Booke Is Back With His New Single "The Real A" Featuring T.I., Killer Mike, and Skooly

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Yung Booke is consistently bringing the heat to the hip hop industry and continues to do so with the release of this new powerhouse single "The Real A (WHTA)" featuring T.I., Killer Mike, and Skooly. "The Real A" reminisces on the way things used to be in Atlanta and is spoken from the heart of four true Atlanta natives that experienced it. "The Real A" brings back that nostalgic feeling and represents everything that people knew and loved about Atlanta and where it is now.

When it comes to the Atlanta culture and its music scene, you cannot talk about it without mentioning these four top tier artists. When asked about the collaboration, Yung Booke said, "Tip and Killer Mike was a blessing to this song because they gave a deeper look on the subject I was touching on because their timeline is a little longer lol. Skooly was there to help me explain what happened during our come up in the city so together it made a perfect gumbo." Yung Booke also states, "I'm talking about the real Atlanta not the new one. This song means a lot to me being that I was born and raised here. I've seen the good, bad, and the ugly so it's only right to try and speak on it. Hopefully we'll see the GOOD again."

After the successful release of Yung Booke's previous single "Easter Fit" featuring Future, Yung Booke is making sure the world never forgets the influence Atlanta has on the culture and that he's here to stay. Mike Jackson, founder of Booke's production company 6596 Media states, "Booke has done it again! He has set the perfect sonic stage for a timeless record that communicates everything we love and miss about Atlanta. The swag, the stories, the culture, and the classical talent from a Son of Da A."

ABOUT YUNG BOOKE

Atlanta has become one of the most influential cities and the mecca of urban culture and southern music housing and birthing undeniable talent including Hip Hop artist Yung Booke. Continuing the tradition of displaying dynamic style and trendsetting, Yung Booke has captivated a strong fan base deriving from his Southwest Atlanta upbringing. Most recently, Yung Booke signed to Blackground Records 2.0 which was founded by music industry icon and legend Barry Hankerson. Yung Booke isn't new to the entertainment industry as he was previously signed to TI's Grand Hustle label, has released singles and mixtapes under his own imprint (along with his manager Jamin) UNOS Entertainment, and made appearances on popular mixtapes from DJ Scream, Hustle Gang, and platinum producer Zaytoven.

Keeping his ears to the streets and eyes on the prize, Booke is emerging into his own and ready to take over the world by showcasing his lyrical ingenuity and irrefutable talent. Booke is still reeling from the successful release of his previous single "Easter Fit" featuring Future. Stay tuned as Yung Booke is here to stay.

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with the Hankerson's expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records - with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo - sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums and won countless awards. Now as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson is continuing their undeniable impact on the music industry.

