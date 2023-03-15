Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
15.03.23
08:07 Uhr
7,350 Euro
+0,150
+2,08 %
15.03.2023
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, March 14

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 December 2022) and Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

15 March 2023

