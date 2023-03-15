Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: A2PSPF ISIN: US68376D1046 
Frankfurt
15.03.23
08:08 Uhr
2,500 Euro
-0,640
-20,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2602,34022:28
15.03.2023 | 20:50
135 Leser
Oportun: CEO Raul Vazquez Named Finalist for the Fintech Nexus Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Trailblazer Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Oportun:

Congratulations to our CEO Raul Vazquez for being named a finalist for the Fintech Nexus Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Trailblazer Award. The Fintech Nexus Industry Awards are considered to be the top awards for the fintech industry, and it is a great honor to have Raul be recognized for helping foster an inclusive and diverse workforce and culture at Oportun.

We want to wish good luck to the other finalists and look forward to the award announcement on May 11th in New York City.

https://lnkd.in/gGdppTYM

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Oportun on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Oportun
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/oportun
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Oportun

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744013/CEO-Raul-Vazquez-Named-Finalist-for-the-Fintech-Nexus-Diversity-Equity-Inclusion-Trailblazer-Award

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
