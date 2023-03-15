Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DFKD ISIN: US51807Q1004 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
15.03.23
21:00 Uhr
4,070 US-Dollar
-0,070
-1,69 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023 | 21:02
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings on March 22, 2023

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended 2022 ended December 31, 2022, March 22, 2023, before the market opens. A webcast discussing the results will occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

Management will host a webcast to review the Company's results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to brian@haydenir.com or ask questions through the webcast portal in real-time.

Webcast Date/Time: Wednesday March 22, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Location: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1605092&tp_key=3734a7a609

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13737159
Replay Start: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 2:00 PM ET
Replay Expiry: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744026/Laser-Photonics-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Fiscal-2022-Earnings-on-March-22-2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.