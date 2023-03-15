Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings on March 22, 2023

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended 2022 ended December 31, 2022, March 22, 2023, before the market opens. A webcast discussing the results will occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

Management will host a webcast to review the Company's results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to brian@haydenir.com or ask questions through the webcast portal in real-time.

Webcast Date/Time: Wednesday March 22, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Location: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1605092&tp_key=3734a7a609

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13737159

Replay Start: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 2:00 PM ET

Replay Expiry: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

