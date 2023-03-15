Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
München
15.03.23
08:01 Uhr
24,485 Euro
+0,070
+0,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 21:06
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in the Stifel 2023 CNS Days

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Stifel 2023 CNS Days on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Bernard
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-participate-in-the-stifel-2023-cns-days-301773158.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
