

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 9.5 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 929.6 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent gain in December (originally up 1.6 percent).



On a yearly basis, orders improved 4.5 percent - again topping expectations for a fall of 3.5 percent following the 6.6 percent decline in the previous month.



For the first quarter of 2023, core machine orders are forecast to rise 2.9 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan slumped 10.2 percent on month in January.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken