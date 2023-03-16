

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 897.7 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 1,069.4 billion yen following the 3,498.6 billion yen deficit in January.



Exports were up 6.5 percent on year to 7.654 trillion yen - missing forecasts for an increase of 7.1 percent but up from the 3.5 percent gain in the previous month.



Imports climbed an annual 8.3 percent to 8.552 trillion yen versus expectations for an increase of 12.2 percent and slowing from 17/5 percent a month earlier.



