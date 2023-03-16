

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-month low of 81.67 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 82.57.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to 3-day lows of 0.6139 and 1.0776 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6188 and 1.0687, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.7232 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7087.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 80.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.09 against the aussie and 1.74 against the euro.



