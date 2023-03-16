

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc Weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to more than a 1-month low of 142.44 against the yen and a 10-day low of 1.1257 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.82 and 1.1240, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to 1-week lows of 0.9881 and 0.9340 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9868 and 0.9327, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 141.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the pound, 0.99 against the euro and 0.95 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken