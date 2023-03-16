

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Clio Snacks is recalling 581 cases of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars from select Walmart stores citing the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled product comes in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023 and an expiration date of 4/30/2023 stamped on the side of the box.



The impacted product was distributed to select Walmart stores between 3/5/2023 and 3/8/2023.



Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar is the only product impacted, and no other products are being recalled.



The recall was initiated after a routine testing program by the Piscataway, New Jersey-based company revealed the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes in Strawberry Parfait product produced by Clio's contract manufacturer.



The potential limited exposure was found at a third-party manufacturer's facility where Parfait Bars are produced. The third-party manufacturer does not manufacture any other Clio products. Clio does not manufacture Parfait bars at its own facility.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



As of now, the third-party manufacturer has ceased production and Clio has ceased distribution of the affected product. The company and FDA continue to investigate what caused the problem.



Consumers who have purchased Clio Strawberry Granola & Yogurt Parfait bar with an expiration date of 4/30/2023 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or to destroy the recalled product.



