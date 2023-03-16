Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TPZ ISIN: NO0010734338 Ticker-Symbol: 3MC 
Frankfurt
15.03.23
17:15 Uhr
11,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTICONSULT ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTICONSULT ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,42011,84007:45
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 07:30
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notice of annual general meeting in Multiconsult ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI) Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on 13 April 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (17:00) CEST at the Company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.

This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to psmj@multiconsult.no and we will facilitate for this.

All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the 2022 annual report, are available on the company's website www.multiconsult-ir.com.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice of the annual general meeting
  • The notice of attendance/proxy form
  • The statement of the nomination committee 2023
  • Remuneration report
  • Annual report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no
Media contact:
Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
Phone: +47 924 55 663
E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/3734923/1919040.pdf

Multiconsult notice AGM with attachments

https://mb.cision.com/Public/12394/3734923/8329db20d0bd8155.pdf

Multiconsult Annual report 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-multiconsult-asa-301773841.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.