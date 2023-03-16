Notice of annual general meeting in Multiconsult ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI) Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on 13 April 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (17:00) CEST at the Company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.

This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to psmj@multiconsult.no and we will facilitate for this.

All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the 2022 annual report, are available on the company's website www.multiconsult-ir.com.

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice of the annual general meeting

The notice of attendance/proxy form

The statement of the nomination committee 2023

Remuneration report

Annual report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media contact:

Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor

Phone: +47 924 55 663

E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

