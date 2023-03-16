Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
16.03.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 16

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / The Company announces that on 15 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:15 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,000
Lowest price paid per share:£ 51.8600
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.0000
Average price paid per share:£ 52.5447

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,169,505 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 15 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.0000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.8600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.5447

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

15/03/2023

08:36:01

GMT

84

53.7800

XLON

729896011700203

15/03/2023

08:46:04

GMT

67

54.0000

XLON

729896011701243

15/03/2023

09:18:02

GMT

93

53.4600

XLON

729896011704935

15/03/2023

09:30:42

GMT

67

53.1400

XLON

729896011706391

15/03/2023

09:51:20

GMT

65

53.2000

XLON

729896011709075

15/03/2023

10:14:24

GMT

72

52.7200

XLON

729896011711854

15/03/2023

10:29:40

GMT

70

52.5000

XLON

729896011714207

15/03/2023

10:53:14

GMT

63

52.2000

XLON

729896011717886

15/03/2023

11:10:03

GMT

71

52.3400

XLON

729896011720082

15/03/2023

11:34:56

GMT

71

52.2000

XLON

729896011722926

15/03/2023

11:56:33

GMT

73

52.1200

XLON

729896011726074

15/03/2023

12:18:18

GMT

82

52.2000

XLON

729896011728853

15/03/2023

12:31:01

GMT

10

52.2000

XLON

729896011730923

15/03/2023

12:31:01

GMT

10

52.2000

XLON

729896011730924

15/03/2023

12:45:22

GMT

73

51.8600

XLON

729896011732926

15/03/2023

13:11:36

GMT

72

51.9400

XLON

729896011736232

15/03/2023

13:29:41

GMT

76

52.1000

XLON

729896011739347

15/03/2023

13:35:52

GMT

73

52.3200

XLON

729896011741370

15/03/2023

13:49:04

GMT

63

52.5000

XLON

729896011745605

15/03/2023

13:59:53

GMT

67

52.2400

XLON

729896011747778

15/03/2023

14:11:48

GMT

78

52.4400

XLON

729896011750666

15/03/2023

14:25:13

GMT

62

52.4800

XLON

729896011753404

15/03/2023

14:32:16

GMT

62

52.4200

XLON

729896011754754

15/03/2023

14:37:14

GMT

85

52.3000

XLON

729896011755941

15/03/2023

14:44:04

GMT

90

52.4000

XLON

729896011757264

15/03/2023

14:46:52

GMT

63

52.5000

XLON

729896011757797

15/03/2023

14:52:38

GMT

84

52.4200

XLON

729896011759333

15/03/2023

14:58:24

GMT

13

52.5000

XLON

729896011760365

15/03/2023

14:58:24

GMT

52

52.5000

XLON

729896011760364

15/03/2023

15:02:10

GMT

66

52.5800

XLON

729896011761029

15/03/2023

15:08:58

GMT

91

52.5600

XLON

729896011762423

15/03/2023

15:13:29

GMT

61

52.5600

XLON

729896011763362

15/03/2023

15:17:51

GMT

73

52.6000

XLON

729896011764147

15/03/2023

15:23:09

GMT

63

52.5600

XLON

729896011765281

15/03/2023

15:30:36

GMT

83

52.5800

XLON

729896011766780

15/03/2023

15:36:36

GMT

84

52.5400

XLON

729896011767699

15/03/2023

15:48:47

GMT

76

52.7400

XLON

729896011770081

15/03/2023

15:54:35

GMT

108

52.6000

XLON

729896011771242

15/03/2023

16:01:49

GMT

5

52.5600

XLON

729896011772508

15/03/2023

16:01:49

GMT

76

52.5600

XLON

729896011772506

15/03/2023

16:09:30

GMT

77

52.3800

XLON

729896011774338

15/03/2023

16:16:46

GMT

64

52.5000

XLON

729896011776072

15/03/2023

16:26:13

GMT

42

52.3400

XLON

729896011778996

15/03/2023

16:26:13

GMT

43

52.3400

XLON

729896011778997

15/03/2023

16:28:53

GMT

3

52.3200

XLON

729896011780349

15/03/2023

16:29:16

GMT

18

52.3400

XLON

729896011780481

15/03/2023

16:29:16

GMT

32

52.3400

XLON

729896011780482

15/03/2023

16:29:47

GMT

8

52.3400

XLON

729896011780720

15/03/2023

16:29:47

GMT

16

52.3400

XLON

729896011780719

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744128/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-16

