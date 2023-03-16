

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in January, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in December. In the flash report, the rate of fall was 4.6 percent.



Shipments declined 3.7 percent monthly in January, and the drop in inventories was 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio showed a positive growth of 2.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production contracted 3.1 percent in January, which was worse than the 2.4 percent fall in the prior month. The latest figure was revised from a 2.3 percent decline reported initially on February 27.



The capacity utilization edged down 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, after remaining flat in December. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization dropped 0.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken