Rio Tinto has appointed Dean Dalla Valle and Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz as non-executive directors. Mr Dalla Valle and Ms Lloyd-Hurwitz, both Australian citizens, will join the Board on 1 June 2023 and will therefore stand for election at the annual general meetings of the company in 2024.

Mr Dalla Valle brings four decades of operational and project management experience in the resources and infrastructure sectors, having previously been Chief Commercial Officer at BHP and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific National. He has held numerous leadership roles, working across all major mining commodities and brings a wealth of experience in engaging with a broad range of stakeholders globally, including governments, investors, and communities. Mr Dalla Valle is also an experienced non-executive and currently serves as Chair of hydrogen electrolyser technology company Hysata.

Ms Lloyd-Hurwitz brings extensive leadership experience in Australia's built environment sector, having been Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mirvac Group for over a decade. She is known for her transformational leadership on cultural change, gender equity, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability. Ms Lloyd-Hurwitz currently serves as Chair of the Australian National Housing Supply Affordability Council, President of Chief Executive Women, and is a Global Board member at leading international Business School INSEAD.

Rio Tinto Chair Dominic Barton said "Dean and Susan will deepen the Board's capabilities and experience in key areas we had identified that needed strengthening, and I am greatly looking forward to working with them both.

"Dean is highly regarded across the mining industry for his deep operational and technical experience and acumen, with a clear focus on safety. His vast experience of developing complex mining projects and of operating across various commodities on multiple continents will be invaluable.

"Susan is highly respected for her transformational leadership and brings a deep understanding of sustainability which is critical as we work with our customers to decarbonise our entire value chains. At Mirvac, Susan established a strong culture that was purpose driven, commercial, inclusive, and innovative and this experience will be particularly important for Rio Tinto as it continues on its own journey of cultural transformation."

Dean Dalla Valle said "I am pleased to be joining Rio Tinto and believe that the clear objectives and strategy it has adopted will create a stronger company, able to thrive in a decarbonising world. I look forward to playing my part in this journey, particularly as Rio begins now to develop and operationalise its suite of key capital projects."

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz said, "I look forward to joining Rio Tinto as it continues its focus on operational excellence and am excited about the work ahead in effecting the cultural transformation and decarbonisation of the business."

Rio Tinto confirms that there are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13(1)-(6) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

