Fix Price opens distribution centre in Domodedovo

The new facility takes up an area of 68 thous. sq. m

16 March 2023 - Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has launched a new distribution centre (DC) with a total area of 68 thous. sq. m at PNK Park Domodedovo 1. It is the chain's eleventh and largest DC. The facility is a built-to-suit property developed by PNK Group and owned by the Company.

Fix Price invested circa RUB 3.5 bn (net of VAT) in the construction and outfitting of the distribution centre in Domodedovo, with a target to reach a break-even point in approximately seven years. The DC will create 400 jobs.

"Fix Price continues its active expansion in Russia. It is our third large distribution centre in the Moscow Region, which will contribute to the chain's robust growth in both central and southern Russia. The new economic realities of 2022 challenged our choice of DC equipment, so we had to source it from Chinese suppliers instead of European ones, which thankfully did not affect the project's opening date and economics. We are happy to continue expanding our logistics infrastructure to effectively serve our stores and, accordingly, our customers." Oleg Shtainagel, Logistics Department Director at Fix Price.

The distribution centre is already up and running, with the first consignment of goods shipped on 15 March 2023.

About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers shoppers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 December 2022, Fix Price was operating 5,663 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, each of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 December 2022, the Company was operating 10 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.com

