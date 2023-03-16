DJ Polymetal: Board Committee Changes

Polymetal announces changes to its Board Committees, effective today.

Following the review of the composition of the Board committees, Richard Sharko will additionally join the Remuneration Committee.

The new composition of the Board Committees is the following:

-- The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Paul Ostling, RichardSharko.

-- The Remuneration Committee: Paul Ostling (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina, Richard Sharko.

-- The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Paul Ostling, Pascale JeanninPerez.

-- The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Steven Dashevsky, PascaleJeannin Perez.

This announcement satisfies the Company's disclosure obligations in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

