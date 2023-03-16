Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
16.03.23
08:06 Uhr
1,042 Euro
-0,058
-5,27 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,05411:06
Dow Jones News
16.03.2023 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 March 2023 it purchased a total of 188,254 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     68,254 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0460     GBP0.9150 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0060     GBP0.8890 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0318     GBP0.9055

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 687,254,449 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,672      1.0360        XDUB     08:31:19      00027477571TRDU1 
4,226      1.0360        XDUB     08:31:19      00027477570TRDU1 
2,198      1.0360        XDUB     08:31:19      00027477569TRDU1 
2,213      1.0340        XDUB     09:01:00      00027478056TRDU1 
3,812      1.0340        XDUB     09:25:28      00027478434TRDU1 
1,922      1.0340        XDUB     09:25:28      00027478433TRDU1 
1,904      1.0340        XDUB     09:25:28      00027478432TRDU1 
1,922      1.0340        XDUB     09:25:28      00027478431TRDU1 
4,136      1.0220        XDUB     09:55:20      00027478937TRDU1 
1,344      1.0180        XDUB     10:12:35      00027479648TRDU1 
2,042      1.0180        XDUB     10:12:35      00027479647TRDU1 
795       1.0180        XDUB     10:12:35      00027479646TRDU1 
1,935      1.0200        XDUB     10:22:36      00027479779TRDU1 
1,922      1.0140        XDUB     10:37:24      00027480200TRDU1 
1,952      1.0080        XDUB     10:53:23      00027480611TRDU1 
1,970      1.0060        XDUB     10:53:27      00027480612TRDU1 
778       1.0140        XDUB     11:31:31      00027481414TRDU1 
1,089      1.0140        XDUB     11:31:31      00027481413TRDU1 
1,835      1.0140        XDUB     11:31:31      00027481412TRDU1 
1,867      1.0140        XDUB     11:31:31      00027481411TRDU1 
1,870      1.0140        XDUB     11:31:31      00027481410TRDU1 
1,966      1.0180        XDUB     12:07:12      00027481852TRDU1 
2,024      1.0200        XDUB     12:29:33      00027482127TRDU1 
1,903      1.0200        XDUB     12:34:35      00027482262TRDU1 
20        1.0200        XDUB     12:34:35      00027482261TRDU1 
5,785      1.0200        XDUB     12:34:35      00027482260TRDU1 
1,505      1.0300        XDUB     13:16:49      00027482805TRDU1 
6,785      1.0300        XDUB     13:16:49      00027482804TRDU1 
2,074      1.0360        XDUB     13:57:44      00027483260TRDU1 
4,222      1.0360        XDUB     13:57:44      00027483259TRDU1 
1,831      1.0360        XDUB     13:57:44      00027483257TRDU1 
1,200      1.0380        XDUB     14:34:52      00027483746TRDU1 
125       1.0380        XDUB     14:34:52      00027483745TRDU1 
3,690      1.0380        XDUB     14:34:52      00027483743TRDU1 
2,747      1.0380        XDUB     14:34:52      00027483742TRDU1 
2,155      1.0380        XDUB     14:34:52      00027483741TRDU1 
1,921      1.0380        XDUB     14:43:35      00027483867TRDU1 
224       1.0460        XDUB     15:09:08      00027484262TRDU1 
1,821      1.0460        XDUB     15:09:14      00027484325TRDU1 
7,347      1.0440        XDUB     15:10:16      00027484386TRDU1 
3,968      1.0420        XDUB     15:33:17      00027484951TRDU1 
2,189      1.0400        XDUB     15:36:32      00027485173TRDU1 
1,055      1.0420        XDUB     15:56:08      00027485651TRDU1 
940       1.0460        XDUB     15:59:14      00027485690TRDU1 
614       1.0460        XDUB     15:59:14      00027485689TRDU1 
1,874      1.0460        XDUB     16:01:45      00027485725TRDU1 
143       1.0420        XDUB     16:06:56      00027485921TRDU1 
2,000      1.0420        XDUB     16:06:56      00027485920TRDU1 
1,221      1.0400        XDUB     16:12:15      00027486261TRDU1 
500       1.0400        XDUB     16:14:51      00027486454TRDU1 
500       1.0400        XDUB     16:16:06      00027486501TRDU1 
2,000      1.0400        XDUB     16:17:06      00027486568TRDU1 
1,204      1.0400        XDUB     16:20:22      00027487058TRDU1 
1,910      1.0400        XDUB     16:21:50      00027487248TRDU1 
82        1.0400        XDUB     16:24:00      00027487576TRDU1 
2,014      1.0400        XDUB     16:24:13      00027487617TRDU1 
3,037      1.0400        XDUB     16:26:06      00027487900TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
6,000      0.8930        XLON     12:37:27      00027482302TRDU1 
589       0.8930        XLON     12:37:27      00027482301TRDU1 
1,277      0.8930        XLON     12:37:27      00027482306TRDU1 
199       0.8930        XLON     12:37:27      00027482305TRDU1 
539       0.8930        XLON     12:37:27      00027482304TRDU1 
539       0.8930        XLON     12:37:27      00027482303TRDU1 
1,000      0.8930        XLON     12:37:27      00027482307TRDU1 
30        0.8930        XLON     12:37:28      00027482311TRDU1 
4,365      0.8930        XLON     12:37:28      00027482310TRDU1 
30        0.8930        XLON     12:37:28      00027482309TRDU1 
66        0.8930        XLON     12:37:28      00027482308TRDU1 
100       0.8930        XLON     12:37:28      00027482312TRDU1 
1,205      0.8930        XLON     12:44:08      00027482391TRDU1 
1,000      0.8890        XLON     12:52:00      00027482593TRDU1 
3,687      0.8950        XLON     13:23:55      00027482865TRDU1 
608       0.9060        XLON     13:57:44      00027483262TRDU1 
7,324      0.9060        XLON     13:57:44      00027483261TRDU1 
1,263      0.9060        XLON     13:57:44      00027483258TRDU1 
1,000      0.9040        XLON     13:57:44      00027483263TRDU1 
139       0.9040        XLON     13:57:44      00027483264TRDU1 
2,662      0.9120        XLON     14:48:03      00027483909TRDU1 
1,318      0.9120        XLON     14:48:03      00027483908TRDU1 
1,327      0.9120        XLON     14:48:03      00027483907TRDU1 
3,352      0.9120        XLON     14:48:03      00027483910TRDU1 
2,757      0.9120        XLON     14:48:04      00027483911TRDU1 
1,198      0.9120        XLON     15:03:12      00027484106TRDU1 
3        0.9120        XLON     15:07:55      00027484250TRDU1 
2,444      0.9130        XLON     15:10:16      00027484385TRDU1 
1,164      0.9130        XLON     15:10:16      00027484384TRDU1 
1,164      0.9120        XLON     15:10:16      00027484387TRDU1 
5        0.9100        XLON     15:27:22      00027484843TRDU1 
2,234      0.9100        XLON     15:36:32      00027485178TRDU1 
77        0.9100        XLON     15:36:45      00027485194TRDU1 
1,243      0.9100        XLON     15:36:45      00027485196TRDU1 
1,152      0.9100        XLON     15:41:43      00027485372TRDU1 
3        0.9100        XLON     15:46:22      00027485415TRDU1 
1,621      0.9150        XLON     15:56:15      00027485654TRDU1 
838       0.9150        XLON     15:56:15      00027485653TRDU1 
1,006      0.9150        XLON     15:56:15      00027485652TRDU1 
1,128      0.9150        XLON     15:59:37      00027485694TRDU1 
250       0.9150        XLON     16:04:52      00027485835TRDU1 
90        0.9150        XLON     16:04:52      00027485834TRDU1 
819       0.9150        XLON     16:04:52      00027485836TRDU1 
786       0.9120        XLON     16:06:53      00027485919TRDU1 
354       0.9120        XLON     16:06:53      00027485918TRDU1 
2,265      0.9120        XLON     16:06:53      00027485917TRDU1 
1,219      0.9120        XLON     16:18:39      00027486698TRDU1 
1,306      0.9120        XLON     16:22:21      00027487260TRDU1 
1,220      0.9120        XLON     16:24:22      00027487642TRDU1 
1,128      0.9120        XLON     16:25:58      00027487893TRDU1 
626       0.9120        XLON     16:27:20      00027487949TRDU1 
535       0.9120        XLON     16:27:20      00027487950TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  230179 
EQS News ID:  1583681 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.