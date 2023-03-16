DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 March 2023 it purchased a total of 188,254 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 68,254 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0460 GBP0.9150 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0060 GBP0.8890 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0318 GBP0.9055

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 687,254,449 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,672 1.0360 XDUB 08:31:19 00027477571TRDU1 4,226 1.0360 XDUB 08:31:19 00027477570TRDU1 2,198 1.0360 XDUB 08:31:19 00027477569TRDU1 2,213 1.0340 XDUB 09:01:00 00027478056TRDU1 3,812 1.0340 XDUB 09:25:28 00027478434TRDU1 1,922 1.0340 XDUB 09:25:28 00027478433TRDU1 1,904 1.0340 XDUB 09:25:28 00027478432TRDU1 1,922 1.0340 XDUB 09:25:28 00027478431TRDU1 4,136 1.0220 XDUB 09:55:20 00027478937TRDU1 1,344 1.0180 XDUB 10:12:35 00027479648TRDU1 2,042 1.0180 XDUB 10:12:35 00027479647TRDU1 795 1.0180 XDUB 10:12:35 00027479646TRDU1 1,935 1.0200 XDUB 10:22:36 00027479779TRDU1 1,922 1.0140 XDUB 10:37:24 00027480200TRDU1 1,952 1.0080 XDUB 10:53:23 00027480611TRDU1 1,970 1.0060 XDUB 10:53:27 00027480612TRDU1 778 1.0140 XDUB 11:31:31 00027481414TRDU1 1,089 1.0140 XDUB 11:31:31 00027481413TRDU1 1,835 1.0140 XDUB 11:31:31 00027481412TRDU1 1,867 1.0140 XDUB 11:31:31 00027481411TRDU1 1,870 1.0140 XDUB 11:31:31 00027481410TRDU1 1,966 1.0180 XDUB 12:07:12 00027481852TRDU1 2,024 1.0200 XDUB 12:29:33 00027482127TRDU1 1,903 1.0200 XDUB 12:34:35 00027482262TRDU1 20 1.0200 XDUB 12:34:35 00027482261TRDU1 5,785 1.0200 XDUB 12:34:35 00027482260TRDU1 1,505 1.0300 XDUB 13:16:49 00027482805TRDU1 6,785 1.0300 XDUB 13:16:49 00027482804TRDU1 2,074 1.0360 XDUB 13:57:44 00027483260TRDU1 4,222 1.0360 XDUB 13:57:44 00027483259TRDU1 1,831 1.0360 XDUB 13:57:44 00027483257TRDU1 1,200 1.0380 XDUB 14:34:52 00027483746TRDU1 125 1.0380 XDUB 14:34:52 00027483745TRDU1 3,690 1.0380 XDUB 14:34:52 00027483743TRDU1 2,747 1.0380 XDUB 14:34:52 00027483742TRDU1 2,155 1.0380 XDUB 14:34:52 00027483741TRDU1 1,921 1.0380 XDUB 14:43:35 00027483867TRDU1 224 1.0460 XDUB 15:09:08 00027484262TRDU1 1,821 1.0460 XDUB 15:09:14 00027484325TRDU1 7,347 1.0440 XDUB 15:10:16 00027484386TRDU1 3,968 1.0420 XDUB 15:33:17 00027484951TRDU1 2,189 1.0400 XDUB 15:36:32 00027485173TRDU1 1,055 1.0420 XDUB 15:56:08 00027485651TRDU1 940 1.0460 XDUB 15:59:14 00027485690TRDU1 614 1.0460 XDUB 15:59:14 00027485689TRDU1 1,874 1.0460 XDUB 16:01:45 00027485725TRDU1 143 1.0420 XDUB 16:06:56 00027485921TRDU1 2,000 1.0420 XDUB 16:06:56 00027485920TRDU1 1,221 1.0400 XDUB 16:12:15 00027486261TRDU1 500 1.0400 XDUB 16:14:51 00027486454TRDU1 500 1.0400 XDUB 16:16:06 00027486501TRDU1 2,000 1.0400 XDUB 16:17:06 00027486568TRDU1 1,204 1.0400 XDUB 16:20:22 00027487058TRDU1 1,910 1.0400 XDUB 16:21:50 00027487248TRDU1 82 1.0400 XDUB 16:24:00 00027487576TRDU1 2,014 1.0400 XDUB 16:24:13 00027487617TRDU1 3,037 1.0400 XDUB 16:26:06 00027487900TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 6,000 0.8930 XLON 12:37:27 00027482302TRDU1 589 0.8930 XLON 12:37:27 00027482301TRDU1 1,277 0.8930 XLON 12:37:27 00027482306TRDU1 199 0.8930 XLON 12:37:27 00027482305TRDU1 539 0.8930 XLON 12:37:27 00027482304TRDU1 539 0.8930 XLON 12:37:27 00027482303TRDU1 1,000 0.8930 XLON 12:37:27 00027482307TRDU1 30 0.8930 XLON 12:37:28 00027482311TRDU1 4,365 0.8930 XLON 12:37:28 00027482310TRDU1 30 0.8930 XLON 12:37:28 00027482309TRDU1 66 0.8930 XLON 12:37:28 00027482308TRDU1 100 0.8930 XLON 12:37:28 00027482312TRDU1 1,205 0.8930 XLON 12:44:08 00027482391TRDU1 1,000 0.8890 XLON 12:52:00 00027482593TRDU1 3,687 0.8950 XLON 13:23:55 00027482865TRDU1 608 0.9060 XLON 13:57:44 00027483262TRDU1 7,324 0.9060 XLON 13:57:44 00027483261TRDU1 1,263 0.9060 XLON 13:57:44 00027483258TRDU1 1,000 0.9040 XLON 13:57:44 00027483263TRDU1 139 0.9040 XLON 13:57:44 00027483264TRDU1 2,662 0.9120 XLON 14:48:03 00027483909TRDU1 1,318 0.9120 XLON 14:48:03 00027483908TRDU1 1,327 0.9120 XLON 14:48:03 00027483907TRDU1 3,352 0.9120 XLON 14:48:03 00027483910TRDU1 2,757 0.9120 XLON 14:48:04 00027483911TRDU1 1,198 0.9120 XLON 15:03:12 00027484106TRDU1 3 0.9120 XLON 15:07:55 00027484250TRDU1 2,444 0.9130 XLON 15:10:16 00027484385TRDU1 1,164 0.9130 XLON 15:10:16 00027484384TRDU1 1,164 0.9120 XLON 15:10:16 00027484387TRDU1 5 0.9100 XLON 15:27:22 00027484843TRDU1 2,234 0.9100 XLON 15:36:32 00027485178TRDU1 77 0.9100 XLON 15:36:45 00027485194TRDU1 1,243 0.9100 XLON 15:36:45 00027485196TRDU1 1,152 0.9100 XLON 15:41:43 00027485372TRDU1 3 0.9100 XLON 15:46:22 00027485415TRDU1 1,621 0.9150 XLON 15:56:15 00027485654TRDU1 838 0.9150 XLON 15:56:15 00027485653TRDU1 1,006 0.9150 XLON 15:56:15 00027485652TRDU1 1,128 0.9150 XLON 15:59:37 00027485694TRDU1 250 0.9150 XLON 16:04:52 00027485835TRDU1 90 0.9150 XLON 16:04:52 00027485834TRDU1 819 0.9150 XLON 16:04:52 00027485836TRDU1 786 0.9120 XLON 16:06:53 00027485919TRDU1 354 0.9120 XLON 16:06:53 00027485918TRDU1 2,265 0.9120 XLON 16:06:53 00027485917TRDU1 1,219 0.9120 XLON 16:18:39 00027486698TRDU1 1,306 0.9120 XLON 16:22:21 00027487260TRDU1 1,220 0.9120 XLON 16:24:22 00027487642TRDU1 1,128 0.9120 XLON 16:25:58 00027487893TRDU1 626 0.9120 XLON 16:27:20 00027487949TRDU1 535 0.9120 XLON 16:27:20 00027487950TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 230179 EQS News ID: 1583681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)