

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate decreased slightly in February after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group dropped to 3.5 percent in February from 3.6 percent in January.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.



There were 356,000 unemployed people in February, down from 360,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, remained stable at 7.8 percent in February.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken