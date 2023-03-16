Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Unveils The 51-100 List For 2023

LONDON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, announces the list of venues voted between positions 51-100, created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.

Spanning the region, the 51-100 list includes restaurants from 17 cities

Hong Kong leads with eight places, including three new entries

Tokyo is represented by six restaurants, including three new entries

August , Jakarta is the recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award , and enters the list at No.95

, is the recipient of the , and enters the list at No.95 Singapore and Bangkok both have six establishments each

both have six establishments each Shanghai claims four spots on the list

Kuala Lumpur, Seoul and Mumbai are represented by three restaurants each

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

This year's list has 17 new entries. Among these, three are from Hong Kong. Seafood-centric restaurant Yong Fu serves Jiangnan cuisine at No.54, followed by Ando and Estro at No.61 and No.62 respectively. Toyama has a restaurant feature in the ranking for the first time with L'évo at No.60. This is followed by three new restaurants from Tokyo: Esquisse (No.67), The Pizza Bar on 38th (No.80) and Hommage (No.91). Singapore's debutants are Nae:um (No.83), serving modern Korean cuisine, French neo-brasserie Claudine (No.85) and Cantonese restaurant Summer Pavilion at No.86. Beijing'sLing Long enters the list at No.77 and Shanghai'sMeet the Bund is a new entry at No.89. Bangkok's new entrants are Côte by Mauro Colagreco (No.71) and Wana Yook (No.72). Seoul's new entrant is Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace at No.68 and Jakarta's is August at No.95.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This is the third year that we are unveiling the 51-100 list and it is really exciting to see the ever-expanding showcase of culinary excellence in Asia. We hope the list provides inspiration for gourmets around the world as they embark on their gastro-itineraries."

The 2023 list will be revealed on the 28th of March in Singapore, hosted in collaboration with destination partner Singapore Tourism Board at Resorts World Sentosa. The awards ceremony will also be livestreamed via Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel.

Media Centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033693/Asia_50_Best_51_100_List.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010855/Asia_50_B_R_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asias-50-best-restaurants-unveils-the-51-100-list-for-2023-301773178.html