Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Amagi Assists Mainstream Media AG With the Launch of the First Female-Centred FAST Channel in Germany

German Pay-TV Network Enjoys Increased Audience Reach and Greater Potential for Ad Revenue

MUNICH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, announced today that Mainstream Media AG has launched its first-ever female-centred Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel, Starke Frauen (Strong Women), by using Amagi's FAST solutions. With this launch, the pay-TV network has added to the momentum of FAST in Germany, boosting an ecosystem that has the potential to become a widely accepted content consumption model in the region.

"With our new FAST channels, we want to address viewers who appreciate having our quality entertainment free of charge on digital TV platforms and mobile applications," said Tim Werner, CEO, Mainstream Media AG. "We're grateful to have won Amagi as a reliable partner on this journey. We look forward to taking further advantage of their comprehensive network of FAST platform partnerships and advanced ad tech capabilities."

Starke Frauen presents internationally acclaimed comedy and drama shows with strong female leads. The channel is currently available on Rakuten TV and LG Channels. By launching a FAST channel, Mainstream Media AG can now enjoy the benefits that are exclusive to a B2C model, including opportunities for audience engagement, personalized ads, and content delivery.

To set up the channel, Mainstream Media AG deployed Amagi CLOUDPORT for cloud-based channel playout and Amagi THUNDERSTORM for dynamic server-side ad insertion. As an established leader in FAST channel creation, distribution, and monetization, Amagi has helped several companies like Mainstream Media AG to seize opportunities in the FAST ecosystem, where they can scale both reach and revenue far more efficiently than in a pay-TV model.

"Amagi prides itself on supporting the growth of niche content on FAST through partnerships with leading TV networks such as Mainstream," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi. "We are pleased to work together with Mainstream and help them leverage all the advantages that we, as an industry leader, bring to the partnership."

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Mainstream Media AG

Mainstream Media AG is a midsized media company, which functions as an umbrella brand and includes several subsidiary companies. At the moment, those are Romance TV GmbH & Co. KG, Mainstream Networks Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Reichenbach Rechtehandels GmbH, and the drei.eins Beteiligungs GmbH. The core business is the broadcasting of our three Pay-TV channels Romance TV, Heimatkanal, and GoldStar TV, as well as several corporate channels abroad. In 2019, the CEO position went to Tim Werner.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Media Contact:

Yashaswini Kumar

Senior Manager - Marketing

Email: yashaswini.k@amagi.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amagi-assists-mainstream-media-ag-with-the-launch-of-the-first-female-centred-fast-channel-in-germany-301773864.html