WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK), a British water company, confirmed on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Mogford, is retiring with effect from March 31.
On April 27, 2022, the company appointed Louise Beardmore as CEO designate after Mogford expressed his intention to retire in early 2023.
Louise will assume the role of CEO after Steve steps down from the Boards of United Utilities Group Plc and United Utilities Water Limited.
