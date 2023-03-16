

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax increased to $171.00 million from $153.65 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 6.203 compared to 8.738. Adjusted EBITDA was $319.0 million, a decline of 3%.



Revenue increased to $788.42 million from $733.31 million, previous year. Sukari gold production was 440,974 oz, a 6% increase on 2021.



The Group's guidance remains unchanged· Gold production guidance continues to be range of 450,000 to 480,000 oz per annum weighted towards second half.



The Board proposed a 2022 final dividend, for the year ended 31 December 2022 of 2.5 cents per share, bringing the proposed total dividend for 2022 to 5 cents per share.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken