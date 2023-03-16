BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax increased to $171.00 million from $153.65 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 6.203 compared to 8.738. Adjusted EBITDA was $319.0 million, a decline of 3%.
Revenue increased to $788.42 million from $733.31 million, previous year. Sukari gold production was 440,974 oz, a 6% increase on 2021.
The Group's guidance remains unchanged· Gold production guidance continues to be range of 450,000 to 480,000 oz per annum weighted towards second half.
The Board proposed a 2022 final dividend, for the year ended 31 December 2022 of 2.5 cents per share, bringing the proposed total dividend for 2022 to 5 cents per share.
