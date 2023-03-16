Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EQ3A ISIN: GB00B082RF11 Ticker-Symbol: RTO1 
Tradegate
15.03.23
11:00 Uhr
5,740 Euro
-0,080
-1,37 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,26011:10
6,1406,22011:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RENTOKIL INITIAL
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC5,740-1,37 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.